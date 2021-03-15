The city of Huntsville is offering a one-time bill adjustment at the customer’s request to bills for unusual circumstances from the February winter storm.
According to the Ordinance 46-105, the city may grant, at the customer's request, a one-time adjustment to the customer's bill for unusual circumstances that cause the customer's bill to be abnormally high. Incidents such as broken water lines, leaking faucets, excessive usage caused by faulty indoor plumbing, equipment breakage including ice makers, commodes, water heaters, etc., forgetting to turn off a water hose, vandalism, unexplained high usage, or other unusual circumstances are examples of incidents that are eligible for adjustment of bills. The customer must document the nature of the incident, the time period requested for the adjustment, and provide documentation of repair or remedy of the occurrence that caused the abnormal usage. A customer may not apply and the city shall not give more than one adjustment in a 12-month period. The adjustment may cover a two-month billing period depending on when the incident occurred. A four-month average of water usage and the bills for the same period during the previous year shall serve as a basis for the calculation.
Customers may request this one-time bill adjustment by contacting the city’s utility billing department. The city will be flexible with documentation of repair or remedy of the occurrence as required under the ordinance.
In addition, February is typically one of the four winter months used in averaging water usage for sewer bill calculations. With the possibility of abnormal consumption records for February 2021 the city will only be using November, December, and January usage for this year’s calculation number.
For more information about bill adjustments, please contact the utility billing office at 936-291-5431.
