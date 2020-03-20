The city of Huntsville will be closing all facilities to the public at 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 20, in accordance with the order issued by the Governor’s office, to remain in effect until further notice.
This effort is being made to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19. City Manager Aron Kulhavy stressed that limiting in-person contact according to CDC guidelines is of utmost importance. The public is encouraged to call or use the City’s website to conduct business. For more information, call 936-294-5700 or log on to www.HuntsvilleTX.gov.
What you need to know:
Huntsville City Hall – City Hall will no longer allow citizens to enter the building for their protection as well as the employees. You may make your utility payment at the drive-through or overnight drop at 1212 Avenue M. You may request a receipt by placing your email address on the back of the envelope and we will email a receipt. We currently accept money orders, check, and debit/credit cards. Customers can also log on to HuntsvilleTX.gov/PayBill. This service allows citizens to manage Utility Billing accounts, request new service or make changes to current service. For more information, call 936-291-5431.
Huntsville Police Department – The City of Huntsville has made the decision to close the public areas of the Police Department. A sign has been placed on the front door of the building with dispatch’s number for people to call, even if they come up to the PD during the day. Staff will not be bringing anyone into the station unless it is necessary, and no one will be brought into the lobby. If calls can be handled via public service, even report calls, then make that attempt. Online services are available at HuntsvilleTX.gov/Police or by calling 936-291-5480.
Huntsville Fire Department – Staff will be at stations for normal operations. Citizens can apply for burn permits online and call stations for non-life-threatening emergencies. Visit HuntsvilleTX.gov/Fire for more information.
Huntsville Municipal Court - Huntsville Municipal Court, in accordance with the Supreme Court of the United States and the City of Huntsville, will be dealing with the COVID-19 Virus by taking precautions with the public coming into the facility. Customer Service windows will be closed to the public, but if you are a defendant wanting to pay your ticket, please use our online credit card services at HuntsvilleTX.gov/PayBill. You may call the Huntsville Municipal Court at 936-291-5476 with any questions or concerns. All trials and hearings scheduled for the remainder of March and the entire month of April are being reset. Reset notices will be sent to defendants by mail or at the address on file. Defendants should ensure that the court has their correct address on file. If you have moved since your case or citation was filed, inform the court as soon as possible either by phone at (936) 291-5476 or by email at mcourt@huntsvilletx.gov.
Service Center– Permits, Building Inspections, Engineering, Public Works, and Parks will be closed to the public; however, staff will be conducting business by phone, email or on the website at HuntsvilleTX.gov. Call 936-294-5700 to inquire about procedures and requirements to complete business transactions.
Solid Waste Transfer Station – Solid Waste services will continue, with the Transfer Station drive-through services remaining open for business. For more information, call 936-294-5712 or log on to HuntsvilleTX.gov/SolidWasteRecycling
Huntsville Public Library – The Library will remain closed to the public. All library loans can still be returned to the book drops, including the drive-through at the rear of the building. The Library offers many digital options, from online books to databases to continue education efforts. Log on to MyHuntsvilleLibrary.com for more.
The Wynne Home Arts and Visitors Center, Main Street, and Sam Houston Statue and Visitors Center were closed prior to the Governor’s order and will remain closed to the public.
Parks will remain open to the public. Citizens are encouraged to observe CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and cleanliness following activity in public.
