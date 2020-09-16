Juneteenth march

Community members participate in the annual Juneteenth Unity March through Huntsville. 

 Joseph Brown

The city of Huntsville will officially recognize Juneteenth as an official city holiday.

With a 6-3 vote, city council members made Juneteenth a new paid city holiday, while also allowing veterans to recognize Veterans Day as a holiday. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

“Juneteenth is something that is specific to Texas … it is the equivalency to July 4,” councilmember Blake Irving. “I’m very pro-employee, and I think that this will set a good precedent in the community.”

City employees now have 11 fixed holidays along with three floating holidays that they can use any time throughout the year.

