The city of Huntsville will officially recognize Juneteenth as an official city holiday.
With a 6-3 vote, city council members made Juneteenth a new paid city holiday, while also allowing veterans to recognize Veterans Day as a holiday. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
“Juneteenth is something that is specific to Texas … it is the equivalency to July 4,” councilmember Blake Irving. “I’m very pro-employee, and I think that this will set a good precedent in the community.”
City employees now have 11 fixed holidays along with three floating holidays that they can use any time throughout the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.