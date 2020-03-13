The city of Huntsville joined others from across the Lone Star State on Friday, declaring a local disaster as the coronavirus pandemic spread to all of the state's biggest cities.
The declaration came as the number of COVID-19 in the Houston metropolitan reached 18 as of Friday morning. According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, there are currently 39 confirmed cases in the Lone Star State.
The declaration, which will be in effect for at least seven days, will activate the city’s emergency plan, and allow for additional aid and assistance from the state and federal government should a need arise.
Further action on the declaration is expected to occur at the next Huntsville City Council meeting on March 17.
