Due to the extreme weather conditions, frozen pumping components at well sites and limited pumping capacity from our major water supplier, the city of Huntsville is experiencing low line pressure and turbidity system-wide.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requires us to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes. If you do not have electricity in order to boil water, please refrain from drinking or using tap water. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, TCEQ will notify us that the water is safe for consumption.
If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact the Public Works Department at 936-294-5700.
