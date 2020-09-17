Fire station

Progress has become more visible on the new Sam Houston Avenue fire station. The new 16,750 square-foot city of Huntsville fire station is expected to be completed later this year, and will include administration, training and fire truck bay areas. A concurrent project of a new police station near the intersection of Rosenwall Road and FM 2821 is on pace to be completed in 2021.

 Joseph Brown | The Item

After meeting behind closed doors for nearly two hours, council members unanimously voted to hire the Chapman Firm regarding a complaint about the new police headquarters and fire administration building. The Austin-based firm specializes in construction law.

However, despite the extended executive session, council members were silents towards their reasoning for hiring the law firm.

The near $20 million construction of the new police and fire stations was approved by council a year ago, with funding coming under the 2016 bond election. Both projects are nearly 50% complete.

The same firm was hired by the city in 2019, after cracking and crumbling was discovered at the transfer station. That case concluded with the city being awarded a $1 million settlement.

