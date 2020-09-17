After meeting behind closed doors for nearly two hours, council members unanimously voted to hire the Chapman Firm regarding a complaint about the new police headquarters and fire administration building. The Austin-based firm specializes in construction law.
However, despite the extended executive session, council members were silents towards their reasoning for hiring the law firm.
The near $20 million construction of the new police and fire stations was approved by council a year ago, with funding coming under the 2016 bond election. Both projects are nearly 50% complete.
The same firm was hired by the city in 2019, after cracking and crumbling was discovered at the transfer station. That case concluded with the city being awarded a $1 million settlement.
