Huntsville City Council members agreed unanimously Tuesday to accept an undisclosed settlement with its former city secretary.
After citing a lack of transparency amongst charter officers, council members approved the undisclosed Rule 11 settlement that was proposed from Brenda Poe. The settlement was discussed during a near-20 minute session that was held behind closed doors.
No public hearing was held in an open session.
“This has weighed pretty heavy on me about this whole situation. Leadership here is not being very transparent and accountable for what’s happened here,” council member Blake Irving (Ward 3) said prior to the vote. “This is not how the government should be. There should not be secrets and there should not be secret meetings. There should be no wrongdoing.”
Poe, the former city secretary, was terminated by a 5-3 vote on Feb. 23, citing a poor performance evaluation. According to records obtained by The Item, human resources director Julie O’Connell cited multiple clerical issues and an unauthorized recording of a 2019 meeting with former firefighter Jason January and human resources in a private memo sent to Mayor Andy Brauninger in February 2020. Poe’s contract was renewed later that month.
A request for a recent document that may have led to Poe’s termination has not been released to The Item, with city attorney Leonard Schneider filing a request for an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office.
“Everyone up here is elected by the people and we are held accountable by the people,” Irving added. I for one am glad that this is easier than what I was prepared to do, but I hope moving forward that leadership is more transparent and holds everyone with regards to the charter office more accountable.”
Huntsville city management consists of four charter officers, which all answer directly to the city council. Those positions include the city manager, city secretary, city judge and city attorney.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for April 6.
