City officials say that their water system took a huge hit this week due to extreme cold and power outages.
Pumping capacities in the city's water system were returned to normal Thursday morning and pressures across the system began rising slowly. However, low pressures will continue until broken lines are turned off or repaired and open valves and faucets are closed. Please limit water use to essential needs only until the pressure is fully restored.
In addition, please turn off all leaking lines and notify the city at 936-294-5700 of all line breaks both in water mains and on private facilities. The sooner the city can control the water loss, the sooner water can be restored to full pressure.
