City moves closer to redistricting

The Huntsville City Council is set Tuesday to close in on approving redistricting of the city’s four wards, while making progress on the 2016 bond proposition.
The council will review a second hearing and consider adopting the 2020 redistricting plans for the city’s four wards.
The city is required to undergo redistricting following the completion of each decennial United States Census, to divide the city’s growing population into four relatively equal wards.
In the past 10 years, the city’s population has grown by roughly 9,000, according to U.S. Census Data, largely affecting Wards 1 and 2. Whereas Ward 1 reflected a voting population of 7,045, 12,924 in Ward 2, 9,622 in Ward 3 and 10,156 in Ward 4; the new redistricting efforts will shift 2,827 residents from several of the apartments along Lake Road and Avenue M from Ward 2 to Ward 1. The minor change will bring all of the wards within nearly equal populations and if approved, will be in place for the next ward election in 2023.
The council will also consider adoption of Ordinance 2022-3 to amend the budget for fiscal year 2021-22 and the Capital Improvement Projects budget, including funding for the Service Center construction project.
The city has received a total bid of $9,700,000 from Frost Construction, which is $2,400,000 over the city’s budget for the project of $7,300,000 in bond funds. The council will discuss options and solutions for funding in order to move forward with the Service Center construction fastidiously.
Reconstruction of the Service Center buildings was included in Bond Proposition No. 2, which also included the expansion of City Hall. The bond was approved in the November 2016 special election to fund design and construction of city facilities and infrastructure. The Service Center is one of three propositions that were passed, including the construction of a new Public Safety building and Fire Station No. 2 and improvements to water and wastewater infrastructure.
During a first reading, Huntsville director of public works, Brent Sherrod, will move to waive the two reading requirements of the rules of procedure and authorize the city manager to award and enter into a contract with Frost Construction to carry out the Service Center project.
Frost Construction was one of four contractors who submitted bids for the project and the city has found them to be not only the lowest bid, but also the best value.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall.
