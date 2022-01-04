City leaders to review local redistricting plans and new development

The Huntsville City Council is set to review the progress of redistricting the city’s four wards during Tuesday’s meeting.
The city is required to undergo redistricting following the completion of each decennial United States Census, to divide the city’s growing population into four relatively equal wards.
In October, members of the City Council approved a $15,000 contract with Olson and Olson LLP – the same law firm that has built the ward map the past two decades – to again carry out the task. Now, the City Council will take a first reading to consider adopting the new 2020 redistricting plan.
Ward 1 and Ward 2 will primarily be effected, as Ward 2 was significantly higher and Ward 1 significantly lower than the required voting population, with the proposed redistricting lines shifting the population between the two.
Once adopted, the revised districts will be in place for the next ward election in 2023.
The city will also hear from another developer seeking the council’s approval for the creation of a Public Improvement District for a Master Planned Community to be located at approximately at 350 FM 1791 North.
Waterstone Development Group, LLC. will be presenting its proposed PID projects, The Villages of Magnolia Farms and Westin Meadows to the council, in hopes of offsetting the rising costs of construction and offer budget-friendly homes to the community, while taking the time to rework complications at their Crown Point development.
The Villages of Magnolia Farms and Westin Meadows will be around 117 acres and will be comprised of 462 single family homes, which will be developed in the course of eight years. The developer boasts the idea of quality, affordable homes, priced from $200,000 to $300,000, with multiple recreational areas to the development.
Other items expected to be presented today includes consideration to:
- Adoption of Ordinance 2022-1 to amend the budget for FY 21-22 and/or CIP Project budgets.
- Adopting Resolution 2022-02 - Updating and reaffirming the CitizenParticipation Plan, Section 3 Policy, and the Section 504 Policy Against Discrimination Based on Handicap and Grievance Procedures required for program compliances to administer the Texas Community Resiliency Program, from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
- Authorizing the city manager to submit an application for the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funds for the Community Resiliency Program and adopt Resolution 2022-01 for public facility improvements to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center..
- Directing the city manager to prepare an ordinance regulating the outdoor sale of animals.
- The appointments to City of Huntsville Airport Advisory Board.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall.
