Severe weather moved through Huntsville on Tuesday, creating a path of destruction that has left residents scrambling to clean up fallen trees, damaged business signs and more. The City of Huntsville issued a disaster declaration on Wednesday, citing the “widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from severe weather, flooding, damaging winds, tornado activity, downed trees and multiple days of power outages.”
Mayor Andy Brauninger signed the declaration saying he had determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property, city streets and city facilities.
The declaration is good for seven days, unless the city chooses to continue or renew it.
City Manager Aron Kulhavy said employees from the fire, police, public works and parks and leisure departments responded to events that started around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
“The City's efforts were chiefly for opening streets, debris removal, and traffic control for downed power lines,” said Kulhavy.
Kulhavy added that the declaration is locally for the City.
“It is unknown at this time if it will be declared on a larger scale. We are picking up vegetative storm debris at the curb and city residents can haul to the transfer station at no charge for the debris related to this event through next Tuesday,” said Kulhavy. “Walker County has opened the storm shelter. The city is maintaining normal operations.”
In addition to the declaration, residents are being allowed to place storm debris and yard waste curbside for pick up or to take storm related debris to the Transfer Station, located at 590 IH 45 North, free of charge through next Tuesday, May 30.
All other calls for City services should call 936-294-5700.
If citizens are in need of a blue tarp to cover the holes in the roof from the storm, contact the Walker County Office of Emergency Management at 936-435-8035.
Other entities assisting in the recovery effort included Walker County Sheriff’s Department, Walker County OEM, and Texas Forest Service.
Citizens are asked to report damage to homes and businesses to the Huntsville Fire Department through an online survey, whether insured or not at https://bit.ly/4287R1z.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.