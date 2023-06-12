Online advice website reveals details of accusations, advice
The City of Huntsville has placed the Human Resources (HR) Director on suspension pending an investigation, according to a post made to JustAnswer.com. The website features 12,000 experts and is located in San Francisco, Calif.
The post to the legal advice site identifies the individual asking questions as the HR Director of a public workplace with 287 employees in Huntsville, Texas. The post has since been removed from the website.
Below are portions of the exchange before it was removed. (Editor’s Note: no grammatical corrections were made to the quoted exchanges.)
“I’m an HR Director I was at an HR conference last week at a hotel for 3 days. In the evening alot of people went to the bar downstairs for food and drinks. I met a good group of other HR professionals and vendors. We had fun in our on group. We’ll someone from another city that we didn’t hangout with emailed my boss and said I was being intimidating and harassing and we were being inappropriate. So yesterday I was suspended pending an investigation. I provided him with the names and numbers of those I was around the whole time. What are my rights this was after hours on my time having a good time with good friends?”
The post is dated May 20, and was answered in two minutes. The Attorney Expert identified as a licensed attorney that has 10 years experience practicing law in the employment field. The expert then asked for the individual to identify themselves.
“Darren Drastata, I work for the City of Huntsville, Texas” was the response, who then wrote he was “just stressed over the situation in general.”
Drastata is identified on the City of Huntsville website as the Human Resources Director. However, council was advised on Wednesday, June 7, that Drastata had resigned “to take care of family issues” by City Manager Aron Kulhavy.
After detailing the events of the evening, Drastata then reports that the reporting party was “basically claiming my actions made them feel uncomfortable and intimidated.”
The attorney then informs Drastata that employers often have the right to suspend employees pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct, even if the alleged behavior occurred outside of work hours and off-site. This is to ensure a fair investigation and protect the interests of all parties involved.
“You have the right to due process, which generally means being provided an opportunity to present your side of the story and have a fair and unbiased investigation. Your employer should conduct a reasonable investigation, gather relevant evidence, and consider all perspectives. It’s positive that you provided your employer with the names and contact information of witnesses who can support your version of events. Their statements can potentially help corroborate your account during the investigation. If you believe you are being singled out or unjustly accused for reasons unrelated to the incident, it’s important to discuss your concerns with an attorney. Retaliation against an employee for engaging in protected activities or reporting harassment is generally prohibited by law. It’s essential to maintain confidentiality and respect the privacy of all parties involved during the investigation. Sharing sensitive information or discussing the case with individuals not directly involved could be seen as inappropriate,” the expert wrote.
Drastata then claimed that no one has reached out to his witnesses as of the posting date. The conversation then reads to be a wrap up of the issue. However, Drastata has another question.
“When I have brought up cases of inappropriate behavior at work in the City and I’m told it’s been that way for years. What do I do?”
The expert then advises “if you discover inappropriate behavior at work, document the incidents, familiarize yourself with company policies, report the issues internally, and consider external reporting options if needed.”
To which Drastata replies, “Your not listening, they are my policy’s as the HR Director but the city manager and directors do not follow.”
The expert then responds “document the violations, seek support from a higher authority, consult with an employment lawyer, familiarize yourself with whistleblower protections, and consider external reporting.”
A public information request has been made for communications involved with the alleged incident and suspension. No response has been received from the City as of press deadline Friday afternoon.
