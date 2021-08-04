HUNTSVILLE — Nothing beats escaping the Texas heat better than lounging in a refreshingly cool pool with family and friends.
On Friday, Aug. 13, head out to the Frank D. “Poncho” Roberts Aquatic Center and join fellow Huntsville residents for a relaxing evening of lounging poolside while catching a family flick.
The Park and Leisure Department invites the community out to catch the movie “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” during the department’s Flick and Float event, beginning at 8:30 p.m. at the big pool. Admission to the event will begin at 8:15 p.m.
People are encouraged to bring their own pool floats or camping chairs to relax in. No open swimming will be allowed during the event. There will also be concessions available for purchase at the aquatic center, such as candy and chips. No coolers will be allowed inside the gates, as well as no outside food or drinks.
Citizens must be in a swimsuit or have a cover-up that is made from dry-fit material. No basketball shorts or cottonware will be allowed inside the pool.
For more information, visit the City of Huntsville website at www.huntsvilletx.gov.
