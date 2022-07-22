Huntsville Mayor Andy Brauninger began the July 19, City Council meeting with a moment of silence and appreciation for those fighting the wildfires in Walker County.
Other items approved by the city council included the authorization of City Manager, Aron Kulhavy, to pursue the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, through the Department of Justice.
The council also agreed to enter into an interlocal agreement with Walker County, concerning the JAG grant.
If the application is approved the City of Huntsville and Walker County would each receive $6,453.00 of the total $12,906, available through the grant.
Following some discussion Council members moved to adopt a proclamation policy for the city of Huntsville.
Mayor Brauninger indicated that the policy may be amended in the future to include the recognition of individuals who may not live in Huntsville, but attend Sam Houston State University.
The council agreed to waive the second reading and adopted an ordinance allowing for the suspension of a proposed energy base rate increase of 11.2% for an additional 90 days.
This is a routine practice allowing the city of Huntsville and other participating municipalities the opportunity to review the proposed rate increase.
During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, resident Paul Antwine, asked that the council consider adopting a uniform policy regarding white lines at stop signs.
Antwine showed pictures where the lines are absent, behind or in front of a stop signs. He mentioned this was a danger because there were areas that an individual cannot always stop at the lines and see traffic.
The council approved the consent agenda before entering into Executive session where no action was taken.
The city council meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Huntsville City Hall Council Chambers 1212 Ave. M Huntsville.
