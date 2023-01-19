Last meeting held in City Hall Chambers after almost 50 years
City Council met for the last time in City Hall Chambers as they will move on Jan. 27 to the former Police building, located at 1221 10th Street. Demolition of City Hall is expected to begin removal and remediation of asbestos. Bids are expected to be awarded for the new building at future meetings.
City Manager Aron Kulhavy spoke during Items of Community Interest, explaining that moving day for city staff will take place Friday, Jan. 27.
“The chambers had served the city for almost 50 years,” Kulhavy said. “We will be moving about 40 or so employees to the old police station a couple of blocks to the north of us. There will be limited functionality of the City Hall offices that day, but (Utility Billing) will be open and we will still gladly take your money for your utility bill.”
The new, temporary offices will be open on Monday, Jan. 30.
Mayor Andy Brauninger confirmed that most phones at City Hall will be operational during the move, but not all.
The Council approved an ordinance amending the Rules of Procedure, allowing meetings to be held at the Huntsville Public Library, 1219 13th Street. The location was approved in the next action taken by Council.
Kulhavy said Council will meet at the library beginning Feb. 7.
In other business, new hires and promotions at Huntsville Police Department were presented to the Council.
The Council approved the acceptance of a petition, calling for a public hearing, for annexation of 55.0075 acres. The annexation is the result of a development agreement reached during annexation by the City in 2019, according to City Planner Armon Irones.
