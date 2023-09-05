The Huntsville City Council voted not to pass the proposed zoning changes Tuesday night with a vote of 5-3, with Mayor Andy Brauninger, Mayor Pro Tem Russell Humphrey, and Councilmember Vicki McKenzie voting for the change.
The second reading of the new ordinance was postponed on Aug. 15, giving council and city staff three weeks to address concerns that citizens have expressed regarding the changes proposed.
Councilmember Jon Strong began his discussion of the ordinance, asking when the ordinance would take effect if approved by council. City Attorney Leonard Schnieder explained that state law says requires publication twice in the paper and the ordinance would be effective 10 days following the vote.
Strong then made several motions that failed - one asking for the removal of restrictions, as "they could be considered cruel", and pushing back the implementation of the ordinance by 45 days, then until the end of the year.
"Overall I am a proponent of zoning. But I want to make sure that we are as open and fair and transparent with the public as we possibly can be," Strong said, noting that median income in Huntsville doesn't support taking away a mobile home option.
Discussion led Kevin Byal, Director of Building, stating that there are several areas in the proposed zoning that allow for mobile homes, known as the SLR.
"They can request a zone change moving forward to get permission to place a manufactured home," Byal said. "It has some allowance for mobile homes."
Strong held to his opinion that the changes were not acceptable.
Byal attempted to say that mobile homes would then be allowed in all areas. McKenzie asked if he was asking to allow in neighborhoods like Elkins Lake and Forest Hills or the avenues. Which Strong pointed out was protected with overlay districts.
Councilmember Pat Graham asked if there was any way that each section of the proposed zoning changes could be addressed in sections for approval.
The Mayor and Byal agreed that approving each section would be difficult, at which time McKenzie requested and was allowed to read the proposed motion from her agenda packet.
Councilmember Bert Lyle asked Byal if all the disagreements, and disillusionments and questions been addressed. To which Byal said he and his staff had addressed those concerns.
The public was then allowed to comment on the issue if they signed up to speak before the meeting started.
David Beaty spoke and compared what council was proposing to a passage in Kings about Ahab and Jezebel - saying the council is forcing their will on the people of Huntsville.
"I am a pastor, I am a citizen and I am a business owner," Beaty said. "The Cubans would see this right now as what Fidel Castro did."
Dr. William Green, former City Council member, gave a lesson on the procedures of changing zoning, pointing out that members of the Planning Commission are not required to be registered voters or live in city limits, but rather in the ETJ.
"The reality is the only people that can really change an ordinance is yall and the land owner," Green said.
Donna Pinon, a real estate broker in Huntsville, said she spoke to several councilmembers to see if they have an understanding of the proposed zoning.
"Ms. Graham had a wonderful idea to approach it in sections one piece at a time," Pinon said. "The purpose of this in your document says its protecting and promoting public health, safety and general welfare. I am gonna dispute that this proposal does this. You are going to hurt people."
"You are playing with people's lives and it is not ok. Not ok," Pinon said.
Ben Bius told council that he has brought new industry and business to Huntsville and been successful.
"This legislations will bring great harm and injustice," Bius said. "You represent the citizens of this community, not the city. I am asking you to do the right thing, and this is not it."
The Mayor advanced the motion to a vote that required a roll call with 5-3 result in opposition to the vote. The City Manager was absent from the meeting, with Assistant City Manager Sam Masiel filling in his seat.
