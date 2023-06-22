Huntsville City Council voted 6-2 to extend the City Manager’s contract for another year with no raise at the Tuesday night meeting.
The council discussed Aron Kulhavy’s job performance in Executive Session for about two hours, before reconvening with Councilmember Karen Denman making the motion, seconded by Mayor Pro Tem Russell Humphrey. A roll call vote was held, with Councilmembers Pat Graham and Vicki McKenzie voting no.
In other business, the council approved the consent agenda with no discussion. The items included corrected minutes from June 7, 2002, the 2023 Election Service Contract and Joint Elections Agreement with Walker County, and approval of a one year contract with DXI Industries Inc.
The supply contract was awarded in the amount of $364,724.43 to DXI for chlorine and sulfur dioxide in gas form, SNF Polydyne, Inc. for polymer, COYNE Chemical Sterling Water Technologies, LLC. for Polyphosphate, Shannon Chemical Corporation for Hydrofluorisilicic Acid, and Chemrite, Inc. for Calcium Hypochlorite to be used in water and wastewater treatment throughout the City with a term of one year plus three additional one-year renewal options.
A first reading was held for an ordinance to clean up another ordinance passed in August 2021 by City Council.
Councilmember Bert Lyle asked for clarification on the changes, since Aviation had nothing to do with Tourism.
City Attorney Leonard Schneider explained that the error occurred in the original ordinance and that the current one fixed those errors. Council is expected to hear the second reading of the ordinance at the next meeting of Council at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the Huntsville Public Library.
The Council approved an appointment to the Housing Authority, as a matter of housekeeping.
With no other business to conduct, that is when Council adjourned to executive session to discuss an economic development project, codenamed Project Cowboys, followed by the review of the City Manager.
As mentioned, the next City Council meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 5, due to the Fourth of July holiday. To stay up-to-date with information or get notifications regarding agendas, log on to www.huntsvilletx.gov
