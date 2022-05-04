Huntsville Mayor Andy Brauninger recognized Hadassah Nicole de Dominicis who, at the age of 11 petitioned the Huntsville City Council in 2017 to extend a driveway by 42 feet and 7 inches, between Walmart and the Ravenwood Shopping Center, in Huntsville. She met with City staff and Walmart officials in January 2018, about having the driveway extended. Later that spring, the petition she started about the proposed road on Change.org garnered 1,619 signatures.
The mayor again reached out to Walmart concerning the driveway in the course of other business. The road was completed in January 2022, and was named Nicole Way. De Dominicis was presented a replica of the road sign. Mayor Brauninger thanked Walmart for their willingness to complete a project that wlould benefit the Huntsville community.
“Hadassah’s vision and persistence helped make this improvement a reality,” said Brauninger.
The mayor also made two other proclamations. May 5 plans have been made to observe a National Day of Prayer. The annual day of prayer was first established in the United States in 1952. President Reagan designated that the day of prayer occur on the First Thursday in May in 1988.
Mayor Brauninger proclaimed the week of May 1-7 National Travel and Tourism week.
The staff of the Sam Houston Statue Visitors Center were recognized.
The council approved a Conditional Use Permit Application requested for the expansion of a commercial vehicle maintenance shop to be developed on property located at 315 SH 75. A public hearing which detailed all of the requirements to obtain the permit was held prior to the vote.
The proposed project met all requirements, there were no protests returned to the city.
The council waved the second reading and authorized the City Manager, Aron Kulhavy, to enter into an agreement for professional engineering services for the FY 21-22 McGary Creek Lift Station Expansion Project, with Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, Inc. The projects would expand capacity to 4.75 million gallons per day.
The council agreed to an estimated cost of approximately $418,000 for the work.
The council also authorized the City Manager to enter into an agreement with LJA Engineering for professional engineering services for FY 21-22 Waterline Replacement Projects.
The council waived the second reading of this resolution citing increasing material costs
The council authorized the suspension of a rate increase proposed by Centerpoint Energy Resources Corp., d/b/a Centerpoint Energy Entex Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program (“GRIP”). This action is routine and allows the city to review the potential rate increases and negotiate if possible.
The council approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session. The council returned without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Huntsville City Hall Council Chambers 1212 Ave. M Huntsville.
