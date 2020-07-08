City officials are near the closing stages of litigation settlements on a 7,600 acre annexation.
On Tuesday, the Huntsville City Council unanimously approved settlements with Danny Billingsley, Regina Billingsley, GOAB Investments and Dr. Thomas Cole. Final settlements are still pending with Champe W. Miller, Champe W. Miller Corporation, Perry and Eloise Little Living Trust and J.L. Gaut.
According to city manager Aron Kulhavy, the approved agreements include an agriculture exemption for 247 acres owned by Cole and the disannexation of nearly 15 acres owned by GOAB Investments and the Billingsley’s. A small commercial property within the disputed land will remain within the city limits under the settlement.
Kulhavy noted that the settlements will have a “minimal” financial impact on the city.
