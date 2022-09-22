The Huntsville City Council held a lengthy public comment session Tuesday night, where more than a dozen citizens spoke during the regular meeting. Several residents voiced their opinions regarding book displays, which were removed from the Huntsville Public Library in late August.
City Manager Aron Kulhavy stated that “neither the city council nor city manager have banned any books.” Kulhavy said the library staff was asked to remove all displays in the library, “until such time as the city is able to review all policies and procedures governing said displays.”
Mayor Andy Brauninger asked the City Attorney Leonard Schneider to clarify that City Council did not instruct any displays to be removed.
One of the displays which was removed included some material containing pro LBGTQ+ themes. The library was closed while all displays were taken down.
Several speakers warned the council about setting a dangerous precedent mentioning censorship and about enabling the thought police. Others touted the benefits of inclusion of the LBGTQ+ community and how representation at a public library is a positive for every and the city.
“Public speaking has never really been my forte,” said Jade Ellis of Huntsville. “As a kid, I did not spend a lot of time talking to other kids. I spend a lot of my time with my nose in books actually. I don’t remember running across one gay kid, one trans kid, one character that resonated with either of these groups. I didn’t even know that was a thing until 2012.”
Ellis said she has grown up feeling scared, alone and angry. She closed her statement expressing how tired she was of being attacked because of her broad shoulder, deep voice, and being used as a political pawn.
Many who spoke touted the community’s values as the reason they chose to live in Huntsville, and resisted the characterization that they wanted to burn or ban books. Rather, several expressed to the council that they wanted to control when and how their children would learn about sensitive topics, asking that the books be placed out of the reach of children, suggesting that the material be placed in an area that could be more closely monitored.
“Public libraries must be available to all members of the community they serve, but they must also be respectful of the rights of all citizens,” said Virginia Miller of Huntsville, commending the Council’s action. “I do not believe we need a display of gay pride, or homosexual or transgender behavior in our public library. I am never going to ban books. Anybody that thinks we are talking about burning books has dialed up the wrong channel. But books that target children and address issues such as sexuality and gender should never be placed in the children’s section of the library, where a child may access them without parental guidance. The books in question should be placed in the adult section of the library.”
No additional action regarding this issue was taken Tuesday, following Executive Session. The full video of the meeting is available on the City of Huntsville Facebook page, as is not working correctly on their website, to hear the entire 4-hour long meeting.
Regular Agenda
The Council approved the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, after a roll call vote. Councilwoman Dee Howard Mullins was the lone dissenting vote.
The council also approved the tax rate for the 2022-2023 budget year. The adopted rate is effectively a 3.17 percent increase in the tax rate. Councilwomen Massey and Mullins voted against the measure.
The council also ratified increased property tax revenues of $681,900. Councilwoman Mullins voted against the item.
The council passed an ordinance declining to approve the change in rates requested by Entergy Texas Inc. This action is routine and will not affect residents.
The Council also held a public hearing as well as the first reading of a pair of ordinances to rename two Huntsville streets in honor of James Patton and Linda Pease.
Huntsville City Planner, Armon Irones, updated that all necessary steps are being taken to move ahead with the plans including notifying adjacent property owners.
A segment of Ave. O would be renamed for Linda Pease, while a portion of 12th Street would be renamed for James Patton.
Council members also approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session.
Upon returning from Executive Session the council authorized the city manager to “look into the TDCJ Cotton Warehouse,” regarding the bat exclusion project in the city of Huntsville. The motion passed with two dissenting votes from Councilmembers Bert Lyle and Russell Humphrey.
The council also moved to authorize the city staff to retain McKool Smith Law Firm of Houston for legal services to represent the city in litigation against Disney DTC, LLC, Hulu LLC, and Netflix Inc. Several of the states largest cities believe they are owed franchise fees from the streaming services.
The city council meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Huntsville City Hall Council Chambers 1212 Ave. M Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.