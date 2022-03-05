In an effort to meet the needs of Huntsville’s rapid expansion, the city is in the midst of condemning property from seven land owners to upsize the A.J. Brown Basin Trunk Sewer Main.
The A.J. Brown Basin Trunk Sewer Main along Parker Creek runs between the A.J. Brown Wastewater Treatment Plant and the TDCJ Byrd Unit at the southwest corner of FM 2821 and FM 247. At 40 years-old, the city notes that the sewer line is in poor condition and due to increased residential and commercial development, the line is reaching its load capacity, handling around 50% of the city’s sewer.
The planned improvements will primarily involve replacing existing trunk sanitary sewer mains, increasing the lines from 24 inches and 30 inches to 42 inches and 48 inches with more durable materials to better serve the community’s growth in future years. The larger size of the line will also require an increase in the easement line from the existing 20-foot-wide easement to 40-feet-wide, however, the city is experiencing setbacks in communicating with the property owners for their approval. Now, the city is looking at moving forward with condemning four properties in order to move forward with the sewer main upsizing.
“The condemnation of this is by far not the easy way out for the city, it’s nor the cheap way out for the city,” said Russell Humphries, Ward 2 councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem. “This thing we’re going through that sounds unpalatable is not because we want to do it, it’s because we have no other option, it’s part of the business that we’re in and providing the service that we provide.”
The city began the process of acquiring the easements for the upsized sewer main in November 2021. A letter was sent to seven property owners 30 days ago, with a financial offer to form an easement for the sewer line upgrade. The offer has since expired on Feb. 28 with only three responses received, all of which accepted the city’s offer.
The city then unanimously approved a resolution at Tuesday’s city council meeting to use the power of eminent domain to acquire the necessary land from the remaining four property owners.
“We are moving forward with upping that offer a little bit, but we are looking at the need to move this process forward, they’re just not communicating with us,” city manager Aaron Kulhavy said.
A second letter was sent out this week with a slightly higher offer than the first and giving the property owners 15 days to respond. If there is still no response from the remaining four property owners, the city will proceed with the process of a lawsuit or petition for confirmation.
“This is the first time that most of this council has done it,” city attorney Leonard Schneider said.
“We’ve initiated proceedings twice since I’ve been city attorney, both times we reached a resolution even though one time we had to go before the three commissioners,” Schneider added.
Other approved items included:
Adoption of Ordinance 2022-9 to amend the budget for FY 21-22 and/or CIP Project budgets.
Authorizing the city manager to abandon certain easements by participation int he acknowledgment of a Plat of Wischnewsky Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram.
Authorizing the city manger to execute an interlocal agreement for the improvement and lease of a parking area.
Authorizing the city manager to eneter into a development agreement with East Loop Investments, LLC., for the development of a single family master planned community.
Setting teh date for a public hearing to initiate the creation of the Villages of Magnolia Farms and Westin Meadows Public Improvement District.
Authorizing the city manager to execute Change Order No. 2 for IH-45 Segment 2A widening and utility relocation with betterment project.
Next meeting
The Next Huntsville City Council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 at Huntsville City Hall.
