The city of Huntsville will be closing portions of 11th Street immediately due to a water main break in front of the Walls Unit. Public Works and Public Safety crews are on site.
The repairs will require the closure of 11th Street to westbound traffic at Martin Luther King and 11th Street for Eastbound traffic is narrowed to one lane at Avenue I.
Please make plans to avoid the area if possible as crews work to repair the break and the street when work is completed. Morning commuters are advised to also find alternate routes for Thursday morning.
—
A second water main break was reported at US 190 and Avenue H. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation says that traffic is down to reduced lanes.
