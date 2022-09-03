The City of Huntsville closed the Huntsville Public Library for around two hours Wednesday to remove all displays after a group called for the removal of a “Read with Pride” display, spotlighting LGBTQ+ stories.
City Manager Aron Kulhavy said there are no banned books but the library has removed all displays until such time that the City can review the policies and procedures governing displays.
“The library was closed on Wednesday until all displays were removed,” he stated. “To be clear, this is not directed at any specific content because all displays are discontinued until review of policies by the City.”
In addition to the “Read with Pride” display, a “Banned Book Week” display was also taken down.
Although the city claims it did not target any specific content, a flier was circulated on social media calling for the removal of a “shameful display at the Huntsville Public Library.”
“Many books on the controversial subject of homosexuality were being promoted without discretion in the main entrance of the public library,” the flier stated. “Picture books meant for children were mixed in with a lesbian romance novel and other LGBTQ+ books intended for adults.”
The flier claims Hunstville City Council members assured concerned citizens that the display would be removed prior to the library opening on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, but the library employees present made it clear they had no intention of willingly taking the display down by locking the doors after the normal opening time of 10 a.m., remaining closed to the public with no explanation and no effort to remove the books on display.
“It wasn’t until early afternoon, when city employees arrived to apparently enforce the removal of displayed books, that the library doors finally opened to the public,” the flier claimed.
It was unclear at press time the individual or group responsible for the production of the flier.
Huntsville Texas Pride President Nick Ransford submitted a statement on behalf of his group regarding the incident.
“Huntsville Texas Pride strongly condemns the removal of any and all displays and/or the removal of books based solely off their subject matter. This is 100% discrimination, censorship, and should be discouraged on all levels,” he stated.
“We are ashamed of and concerned by the fact that any city leader or employee would be involved in censoring a book display or the books themselves without due process and hearing from all sides on the matter. The library is a place for everyone and one or two individuals should not and cannot be allowed to dictate what can or can't be done in a public space based on their own beliefs or prejudices.
“Huntsville Texas Pride, along with other organizations have been notified of the recent incident at the Huntsville Public Library, and are actively investigating. We are planning actions to bring light to this situation and help find a solution. We look forward to working with the city and community on a solution to this incident and continue to educate everyone about Huntsville’s diverse community.”
“We are either a library for some of the people, or all the people, without judgment,” Councilwoman Dee Howard Mullins said.
