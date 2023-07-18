The Huntsville City Council will decide Tuesday night if they will call a special election to change the City Charter. Among the 24 proposed changes, they will ask the voters to change terms and voting procedures.
In the agenda for the 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 meeting to be held at the Huntsville Public Library, Ordinance 2023-17 will be considered to call the special election. The Charter Review Committee has been meeting since February 2023, however there are no minutes in the online agenda center for the city.
City Secretary Kristy Doll reported in the agenda packet that the special election is a budgeted action and only requires a single reading according to the City Charter.
Amendment A will ask voters to change current two year terms to three years and change the limitation of number of terms from four consecutive three year terms to three consecutive years, extending the number of years a Mayor or Councilmember may serve by one year.
Amendment A also establishes that voters shall vote for not more than one candidate for Mayor and Councilmember in each election.
This could invalidate votes on paper ballots if voters check too many candidates, according to Walker County Elections Administrator Diana McRae.
Amendment D is reworded to make the removal of an appointed, salaried officer or employee final if Council take action to remove them.
Amendment E removes wording requiring the publication of ordinance to read in accordance with state law, instead of reading “at least twice within 10 days after final passage thereof in the official newspaper and filed with the City Secretary shall be conclusive proof of the legal publication and promulgation of such ordinance in all courts.”
Amendment F looks like it might give councilmembers a raise, but only changes the wording to mean the same thing.
Amendment S involves a complete rewrite of the purchasing procedure, allowing by ordinance conferring the City Manager general authority to contract for expenditures without further approval of the Council for all budgeted items.
Amendment U addresses Section 14.04 which addresses public records. This too is a complete rewrite reading in part, “policy of the City to provide for efficient, economical, and effective controls over all public records of the City…”
The full list of proposed amendments can be found online at www.itemonline.com
In other business, Economic Development Director Tammy Gann will address Council in executive session regarding possible economic developments, code named Project Guppy and LTS.
