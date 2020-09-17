The Texas Department of Transportation joined Huntsville Mayor Andy Brauninger and others, as they cut the ribbon on the new overpass at Interstate 45 and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
The much anticipated overpass will officially open to travelers Friday afternoon, as part of a $122 million interstate expansion that was spearheaded by TxDOT and Johnson Bros. Corporation.
“This is a piece of that investment,” Brauninger said. “This overpass not only means an increase in safety for our citizens, but it means that we have the ability to take the pressure off our existing roads and give our citizens another way to get to and from downtown. Don’t forget the effect it will have for first responder access to the west side of town.”
Residents in the Elkins Lake subdivision have anticipated the overpass opening since construction began in December 2017.
Also, as Brauninger pointed out, the overpass and subsequent I-45 expansion will provide increased economic development opportunities for the city.
“Economic development is very important, and the transportation piece is very important to companies,” he said. “Six lanes is going to be a great calling card to help us bring other companies to the area and bring new jobs.”
“This expansion of I-45 is a testament to the investment that TXDOT and our community is making towards economic prosperity for those residents here today and those that will come in the future,” added Ray Hernandez, the president of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce.
The first section of the I-45 expansion project — a 6.7 mile stretch in southern Walker County — is expected to be completed within the next few months. Meanwhile, the 5.7 mile stretch, which includes the Veterans Memorial Parkway overpass, is scheduled to be completed around the end of the year.
Following the completion of the interstate expansion in southern Walker County, TxDOT plans to continue its expansion through Huntsville. A 3.6 mile segment is expected to cost the state at least $170 million and go out for bids around July 2021, with construction tentatively set to begin in late 2021 or early 2022.
That project will also replace bridges at Montgomery Road and Smither Drive.
Phase 2B of the project, which will expand the interstate to FM 1696 is currently scheduled to begin in 2023.
The entire expansion project through Walker County is scheduled to be completed by 2025.
