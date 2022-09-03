City officials and community members gathered Monday for an official groundbreaking ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center. The Mayor and City Manager said this project is a testament to tenacity and teamwork. Those who have roots in this neighborhood call this long-awaited addition to the community a blessing. The current building, known to many as simply “the rec center” has been the site of countless celebrations and holds fond memories for generations of Huntsville citizens.
Councilwoman Deloris Massey opened the ceremony with a heartfelt invocation. City Manager Aron Kulhavy followed, acknowledging that finally getting to break ground on a new facility at this location was “a long time coming.” Mayor Andy Brauninger spoke about all the obstacles that were overcome to arrive at this day, and many thanks were extended to city staff and council, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Steering Committee who brought the project to the point of beginning construction.
“A blessing delayed is not a blessing denied,” said George Perry, Caretaker of the MLK Community Center and City of Huntsville employee for Parks and Recreation. “I am one of the kids born to a child who lived in this area when this was just a wooded area off a dead end street. We came up in this neighborhood through the good times and the bad. I can remember having my high school dances in this building.”
“My family gathered here every year on Thanksgiving when I was growing up, and now my kids have their high school parties here. It’s been a blessing to keep this project going. Kids of all races have been here. Love outweighs hate is something we all need to remember. We may agree or disagree, but we are all family.” said Perry.
“It’s been a great experience to be part of an active board,” said Nate Grisby, Chairman and member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for over 16 years. This building is a historical part of the black community. We are here today to witness the City of Huntsville moving forward on a promise. I feel confident that the city will make this park great and I hope to continue to reach the goals we’ve set forth.”
“Since this building opened, there have been many mayors and councils who said they would do something. This group has been the anchor leg in the process of a very long relay race. We’re not over the finish line yet, but we are close. We’ve made great improvements to our parks. Not just because of this team, but the community members who have taken part. I appreciate everybody in this room.” said Keith Jenkins, who has served on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for 30 years.
“Most people from Huntsville remember Mr. Murray who owned the property next door that many people tried to purchase over the years,” said Councilwoman Dee Mullins Howard. “We are grateful that his heirs worked with us to acquire this piece of land after he passed on. We are thankful for Chris Tyson and the support of the entire community.”
“We are also grateful that the architecture firm, Burditt Land and Place, sent two women to help us move this project down the road,” said Howard. Rebecca Krohn is the Assistant Director of Architecture for the firm and Gana Gamie is the Project Designer. Both helped give life to the building plans that are modern, functional, and aesthetically fitting for the purpose it will serve. Full color representations of their work were on display at the ceremony for guests to see what the finished product will look like.
“I am most grateful to Mayor Brauninger for taking action,” said Steering Committee Member Chris Tyson. “I approached Mayor Brauninger at a public meeting at the storm shelter roughly six years ago and asked him to form a committee to see this project through. I made an appointment to meet with him, and told him what I expect as a citizen. I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself. My kids grew up here, and I want my daughters to know that I am here, living out everything we set out to do.”
According to Mayor Brauninger, the project was included in the 2016 Parks Master Plan. It took a year to acquire the property. The pandemic further delayed progress and grants that the city hoped to receive did not come through. Additional grants are in the works with hopes for further expansion of the facility in the future.
“We are now passing the torch to Frost Construction,” said Kulhavy. “And we look forward to working with them.” Construction is expected to reach completion within a year. The new building site at Emancipation Park is also slated for a new playground. Through a grant from the Powell Foundation and community volunteers working with KABOOM, the playground is one of seven in the works for the youth of Huntsville.
“This is more than just a building,” said Mayor Brauninger. “My first time in this building, it was being used for Boys and Girls Club during the week and booked every weekend for community events. It’s the most utilized public building in Huntsville. It’s a good day today. My heart feels good. I love this community and when I am gone, I hope people remember that we built this together.”
