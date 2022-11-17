The Huntsville City Council met Tuesday night, swearing in the newly elected Karen Denman, and re-elected Bert Lyle, Vickie McKenzie, and Pat Graham by Walker County Judge Danny Pierce. It was the 20th City of Huntsville ceremony in Pierce’s long history with Walker County.
In other business, Council voted 5-3 to approve paid parking on the South and East sides of the Walker County courthouse, with Mayor Brauninger and Councilmembers Jon Strong and Pat Graham voting against. Councilmember Bert Lyle stepped out of the chambers for this agenda item as it would be a conflict of interest for him to participate since he is a business owner on the square.
Members of the Main Street Advisory Board spoke about the boards discussions on the parking issues as directed by Council to consider the changes.
At their meeting, the board voted unanimously against paid parking and expressed continued support of 2 hour free parking. Economic Development Director Tammy Gann advised council that three public comments in support of paid parking were also made at the meeting.
Justin Killingsworth, president of the Downtown Business Alliance, stated he believed that enforcement was an issue in downtown. He noted that signage might help resolve some of the congestion.
Brandy Flowers, a small business owner on the square, spoke saying that 27 small business owners would be affected at the 40 year old Facemaker.
Flowers asked that the Facemaker receive parking passes, as they have in the past.
The only costs to implementing the new paid parking would be installing signs on the streets, as the City already has the program.
City Manager Aron Kulhavy clarified that the cost is $1 per hour and $5 for full day parking, through an app or by a phone call.
In other business, the Council heard a presentation on Zoning Map updates.
Kendig Keast Collaborative anticipates a final draft of districts on Dec. 12 and are working on zoning maps based on future land use map in the Comprehensive Plan and staff input.
There is a tentative Steering Committee meeting on Jan. 10, 2023.
Public hearings are expected to begin the week of Feb. 23. 2023.
