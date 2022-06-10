On Wednesday, June 8, First Financial Bank’s Huntsville location received a bomb threat from a disgruntled customer. The threat was not credible as determined by The Huntsville Police department. However, local officials still take this matter very seriously.
HPD received a call at 4:20 p.m. from First Financial claiming that a customer had threatened the business. After HPD arrived on the scene it was determined that there was no explosive device and that the threat was not credible.
The customer was unhappy with the bank, became belligerent with employees and threatened them.
The suspect threatened to, "blow the bricks off of the bank,” according to Huntsville Police Lt. James Barnes.
This suspect has been identified and has a history of similar crimes in the area. HPD is in the process of obtaining a warrant for the charge of making a terroristic threat. The crime can range from a Class B misdemeanor to a third degree felony.
Barnes said, “We will investigate this fully. We encourage local citizens not to make these statements. We encourage citizens attending local businesses, to leave and take some time to cool off before making such statements.”
