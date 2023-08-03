Council announces intended tax rate
Citizens concerned with the proposed Zoning District changes proposed by the City of Huntsville showed up in force at Tuesday’s meeting held at the Huntsville Public Library.
Mayor Andy Brauninger opened the public hearing at 5:33 p.m., followed by a presentation from Kevin Byal, director of Development Services.
Byal reported that the 2020 Council tasked his department with updating the City of Huntsville’s Comprehensive Plan. That updated plan was presented and approved in September 2021.
“A few months later when Council was putting together their yearly Strategic Initiatives, once again we talked about the need for that being a project,” Byal said. “We were told to move forward.”
He then told Council about the actions taken throughout the time period. He explained that Huntsville has four districts established 30 years ago. The districts currently are Management, Neighborhood Conservation, Downtown and Planned Development.
“The Management District takes up 90 percent of Huntsville, which I refer to as the do what you want to do zoning district, because it allows essentially any type of use,” Byal said. “By and large it favors commercial development and doesn’t protect the residential subdivisions.”
The 10 new zoning districts being proposed are five residential, five commercial and four overlay. He added that the benefits of the updated zoning include better guide for new growth, help preserve the culture and aesthetics, protect existing and new residential neighborhood uses from commercial land use encroachment, guide new commercial development, and provide areas for nonresidential uses to be near residential uses to assist those without vehicles.
Only two residents spoke in favor of the changes, including Ben Bius, who said he supported, opposed and was neutral to various pieces of the proposed changes.
“The best way a city can guide growth is decide where to put the roads, where to put the sewer and where to put the water,” Bius said of his discussion of zones 30 years ago with city officials. “There is a way to do this. I supported the Neighborhood Conservation zones. You don’t need a sledgehammer to fix a problem all the time.”
Marion Wagamon spoke to council about her opposition of the proposed zones.
“I have two concerns about this ordinance. One has been the lack of input and the other is rapidity of which it has advanced,” said Wagamon. “We felt a part of the Bond issue. Even though it was gonna cost us a lot, we didn’t mind.”
The Council continued the public hearing until 6:37 p.m., allowing everyone that wanted to speak to voice their opinions.
The action item was a first reading of the ordinance and no motion was made to waive the second reading. The final reading is expected to be in front of Council for a decision on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
In other business, the Council unanimously approved the amended Ordinance for the Special Charter election in November in the consent agenda.
The Item requested a redline copy of the changes, or amendments, be made to the previously approved ordinance. A copy of the changes was not provided before the meeting. The Spanish version of the ordinance was also not included in the public packet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.