The disputed Confederate monument on the grounds of the Walker County Courthouse remained a topic for debate within the citizens input portion of the meeting, with 13 community members calling for its removal. Only one person spoke in support.
For some, the monument is a painful reminder of their ancestors’ enslavement and systematic racism. For others, it is a memorial for ancestors who died in the war. However, unlike other Confederate monuments and statues across the country, Walker County’s stone does not pay tribute to a specific person, but merely ‘Confederate Patriots.’
“This confederate monument is a part of a long running tragedy … do something about it,” said Dr. Jeffrey Littlejohn, a history professor at Sam Houston State. “This isn’t made-up history … What are you waiting on? It’s time, the Confederate monument needs to go.”
The monument, which was erected in 1956 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, was thrusted into public light last month amid racial unrest following George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis. Commissioners have not made a public comment on the topic and have failed to place the discussion item on its agenda for the past three meetings.
“From ancient times, monuments have been placed in recognition of people and events of historical significance … we don’t have to agree (with them).” said local resident Clara Mallet in response. “We should recognize a memorial for what it was meant to be and not what it is now generations later.
“It is clear to me that this is not just a movement to erase everything associated with the Confederacy. It seems to be a movement to erase all things associated with America. Consider the non-confederate statues, memorials and monuments openly destroyed, removed and defaced with terrible obscenities by jubilant mobs. We need reminders of courage and unselfish actions.”
The next scheduled meeting for the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for July 20 at the Walker County Storm Shelter.
