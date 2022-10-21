Video shows HPD officer making collection decision
The Huntsville City Council heard from several individuals at Tuesday’s regular meeting pertaining to the Huntsville Public Library’s policy and procedures.
Amanda Louie scrapped her prepared remarks and instead used her time to ask the council members why a Huntsville City Police Officer was in the Public Library was reviewing and removing books at the library on Tuesday afternoon.
“What’s going on here,” said Louie, who provided a short video of the interaction to the Huntsville Item.
Louie praised members of the Huntsville Police Department, but said she was appalled by what she saw Tuesday.
She praised Huntsville Police Officers who said “the city’s officers are knowledgeable about what they do,” but added that “this action was outside of their scope.”
“They’re not First Amendment experts and don’t have the training or qualifications to determine which books meet the definition of obscene and which do not,” said Louie.
During her comments Louie asked who authorized a city employee to review and remove a book at the public library? She encouraged the council to look into the misuse of the city’s Police Department.
Under Texas law members of a governmental body are not required to respond to questions during the public comment portion of an open meeting.
Other speakers asked the council to consider the benefits of inclusion within a community, and to represent all citizens, while some encouraged council members to stand up against an LBGTQ+ agenda and for community standards.
In other business, Mayor Andy Brauninger proclaimed that Oct 28 be National First Responders Day in the City of Huntsville.
“We so appreciate what you do,” he said.
The council heard a first reading of proposed revisions to the Building and Building Code ordinance.
Council members also held a public hearing and the first readings of ordinances pertaining to purposed amendments to the city’s development code.
Kevin Byal, Huntsville’s Director of Development Services, recommended that the Board of Adjustments and the Board of Adjustments and Appeals be combined reducing redundancies.
The Board of Adjustments would take over all duties, and that the Board of Adjustments and Appeals be dissolved, giving volunteers an opportunity to serve in other ways if they wish.
The council also approved the consent agenda including motions authorizing applications for three separate FEMA grants for the same project. Applying for the grants increases the chances that the city would be awarded funding to reduce the city’s cost for needed water mitigation projects. If any of the grants are awarded the city would be required to refuse the others.
Councilman Humphrey was assured that applying for multiple grants was a common practice.
Council members also voted to wave the second reading adopting amendments to an ordinance regarding the council’s rules and procedures. See the weekend edition for complete details on what Council approved after waiving the second reading.
The Council then adjourned into Executive Session, but returned without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Huntsville City Hall Council Chambers, 1212 Ave. M, Huntsville.
The entire meeting video can be found at www.HuntsvilleTX.gov.
