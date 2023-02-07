Being the parent of a teenager is a challenge. If those teenagers have special needs, it can be far more difficult to navigate milestones that mark their coming of age. Fortunately, the Tim Tebow Foundation and local volunteers have created an event to help families celebrate prom in a way that creates wonderful memories.
Zealhouse Worship, formerly known as the Ark Church of Huntsville is hosting “Night to Shine”, a prom for young adults with special needs at the Loman Student Center on SHSU Campus from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. This event is open to the public free of charge, but registration is required in order to ensure the comfort and safety of all participants.
Each guest will have a buddy for the evening to help them to and from various activities. Volunteers from the Zealhouse congregation make up the majority of buddies and helpers, along with parents and local community members. This event has roughly 250 volunteers, and each has passed a background check and received appropriate training on how to interact with a special needs person.
The festivities will start with optional hair, makeup, and shoe shines at arrival, assisted by local professionals who are donating their time. Guests will then enter the prom with a Hollywood style red carpet experience.
“My favorite thing about this night is the red carpet entry. Our guests are celebrated as the most important people on the planet. I love seeing their smiles as they enter the event, where they are the center of attention,” said Zealhouse Lead Pastor Luke Cunningham.
The dance floor will be open to all with music from professional DJ Michael Graham of Signature Eventx in Houston A caricature artist and a photo booth will be available so that each guest has mementos to take home.
There will also be a “Respite Room” for parents and caregivers that offers chair massage. For guests who are feeling adventurous, four limousines will be on hand to take small groups on a short cruise around town, making the evening’s experience complete.
The event was made possible by a grant from the Tim Tebow Foundation, which focuses on bringing “faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need”. Tebow’s parents were missionaries in the Philippines, inspiring him to create a non-profit enterprise that fosters several outreach programs. “Night to Shine” was launched in 2014 to provide an unforgettable prom night centered on God’s love for people with special needs 14 and older.
On February 10, hundreds of churches of different denominations across the world will come together to celebrate people with special needs by hosting similar events. The Time Tebow foundation's website also offers a list of other locations and a virtual option for those who are not physically able to attend.
Zealhouse started hosting “Night to Shine” in 2020 and had to hold it virtually for the last two years due to the pandemic. They’ve received a lot of support from the community to make this year’s prom the best yet. Generous local sponsors include Chick-fil-A, Crosswind Contracting and Daydream Designs.
“We want this event to be one of the best nights of their lives,” said Pastor Cunningham.
Zealhouse has a congregation of roughly 500 members with a weekly Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. that features music and a kids ministry in addition to worship. Virtual service is also available on Facebook and YouTube.
Visit this link to register as a guest of honor and attend the prom at the Lowman Student Center https://zealhouse.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1479274. For more information about Zealhouse, visit https://www.zealhouse.church/zealhouseworship/. To access the virtual prom, find an alternate location for a live event in your area, or donate to the Tim Tebow Foundation, follow the prompts on their website at https://www.timtebowfoundation.org/.
