Finding a connection with God through nature was the theme of a unique cooperative worship service for members of First Christian Church, First United Methodist Church and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at Huntsville State Park on Sunday afternoon.
The first gathering of the Church of the Wild brought together approximately 60 individuals from the three churches to hear scripture and special readings, sing hymns, and pray in a non-traditional setting. The meeting was inspired by Victoria Loorz’s book, “Church Of The Wild: How Nature Invites Us Into The Sacred.” Loorz is the founder of the Wild Church Network.
“I met Victoria a couple of years ago at Phillips Theological Seminary where we were both workshop leaders for a ministerial conference,” said Pastor Daniel Paul of First Christian Church.
“I was intrigued not only with the form of worship that she inspired, but also with her good Biblical and theological support for how connecting with nature opens up huge insights to theological questions.
“For those who find a connection with God through nature, this seemed to me to be a powerful way to do a corporate worship service,” Paul said.
Paul, Rev. Karen Jones of First United Methodist and Father Blake Rider of St. Stephen’s Episcopal churches meet weekly to discuss the lectionary texts for their upcoming sermons.
“I shared copies of Victoria’s book with Rev. Jones and Fr. Rider and the ball started rolling to offer our congregations the opportunity for this type of worship experience,” Paul said. “Although our practices in worship vary, the theologies of the three denominations are quite similar.”
All three pastors participated in the Church of the Wild worship service.
Paul admits that the Church of the Wild is not for everybody.
“One friend, who grew up in a metropolitan area told me that the last thing being in nature did for him was to make him feel something spiritual,” he said. “And sure, meeting outdoors for worship may seem out of the box for some.
“However, the Protestant movement in the U.S. has a rich tradition of outdoor retreats and church camps where creative worship has been developed and has often been life-changing.”
According to Paul, for those who have been open to worshipping God through nature, the practice is reminiscent of “forest bathing,” a term made popular in Japan in the 1980s to describe immersion of the senses in the sights and sounds of a natural setting.
“To surround oneself in nature is reported to have great health benefits besides the spiritual benefits,” he said. “To quiet oneself and listen to the sound of the natural, undeveloped world and to recognize the variety of the life-forms and the ecosystems that make up God’s good creation sparks for many of us a sense of wonder, awe and appreciation.”
During the service, those attending were encouraged to take 20 minutes to spend time at nearby Lake Raven or take advantage of some of the park’s trails to silently connect with nature and feel God’s presence.
“We hope that those who came to the service received a deep experience of prayer,” Paul said. “We Christians have a wonderful tradition handed on to us from the ancients to periodically quiet ourselves, center ourselves, to breathe deeply, and then connect to our souls. Then to take that internal journey to allow our souls to engage in the Holy Conversation or the Word, as it is described in the book of John in the New Testament.”
The next Huntsville Church of the Wild gathering will be at Huntsville State Park on June 4 at 4 p.m.
