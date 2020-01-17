The Huntsville Item is happy to print your church information — special worship services and events. Deadline for this page is noon on Thursday. Send to huntsvilleitem@gmail.com.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Musical program at Thoreau Woods
Paper Moon Shiners will present a musical program “Finding Inner Warmth in the Cold Season Sunday, Jan. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Thoreau Woods Unitarian Universalist Church at the dead-end of East Mosely Lane off SR75 South. Elena Antinelli and Frank Meyer, award-winning folk and acoustical artists, will share both their musical and poetry to help guide others to embrace their inner gardens. TWUUC is an open welcoming congregation accepting people of all faiths, races, ethnic groups and sexual identities. Free child care is provided.
Pastor anniversary celebration
Greater Robinson Memorial Church of God In Christ will hold an anniversary celebration for Pastor Charles Greggs and wife Susie Greggs on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2:30 p.m. The church is located at 515 Ave. M in Huntsville. The sermon will be delivered by Elder Darryl Gilbert, the pastor of Simon Memorial Church of God In Christ, Silsbee. For more information, call the Church at 936-295-7702.
Church dedication
Faith Lutheran Church and School will hold a dedication ceremony for its new building on Sunday, Jan. 19. The dedication ceremony will be part of the Sunday worship service, with a ribbon cutting following the service. The church is located at 111 Sumac Road in Huntsville.
Sunday, Feb. 1
Church banquet
Greater Gospel Hill COGIC will present a banquet celebrating the mothers of our church: Mother Mary Kittrell, Mother Nettie Crooks and Mother Carrie Coleman. The event will be held at the MLK Neighborhood Center on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. A recommended donation of $10 will be required.
Sunday, Feb. 8
Church program
First United Methodist Church of Huntsville invites you to “Why faith still matters to millennials” with Dr. Steven Argue of Fuller Theological Seminary and the Fuller Youth Institute. The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the church’s community life center, located at 1016 Sam Houston Avenue. It is free and open to the public.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Church anniversary
Ministry of Light Baptist Church will be having their 10th church anniversary on Feb.16 at 3 p.m. The church is located at 215 Hwy. 30 in Huntsville. The program will feature Pastor Tommy Manuel and guest speaker Pastor Moses Hightower from Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist Church.
