The Huntsville Lions Club Christmas Parade drew a large crowd, with spectators lining the parade route down Sam Houston Avenue and 11th Street.
With over 70 entires, some with multiple vehicles, the parade featured local businesses, clubs, fire and police personnel, as well as the Huntsville High School Marching Band and so much more.
“People were so excited for the parade,” said Lion and Parade Organizer Liesa Hackett. “We are so happy when there are smiling happy people participating in the parade and watching from the streets.”
Hackett thanked the many volunteers and law enforcement that helped make the operations and logistical portion of the parade possible.
“We are also very grateful for our sponsors this year,” Hackett said. “Without them, there would not have been signs to direct traffic and the crowds, or bathrooms along the setup side and parade route.”
Hackett noted that the Lions Club works months in advance to be ready for one night of fun. Lion Club President Tom Waddill concurred, adding that he has heard many compliments from the spectators.
“We hosted another huge and wonderful Christmas Parade,” Waddill said. “We had a giant turnout of participants and folks gathered on the streets to watch. It was marvelous and our organizers and volunteers deserve a pat on the back - or three - for a job well done. Officially, its Christmastime in Huntsville.”
Christmas Parade Award Winners
1. Best In Show - Walker County ACE Hardware
2. Best to Follow Theme - Girl Scout Troop 103016
3. Rockin’ Sleigh Ride (Best Classic Car/Truck) - Classic Rusty Ford Truck w/ Theater Seats
4. Mrs. Claus’ Most Beautiful (Most Decorative) - MC Dance
5. Santa’s Helpers (Largest Group) - Huntsville ISD Transportation
6. Rudolph’s Holiday Cheer (Most Spirit) - Delta Sigma Theta
7. Bethlehem’s Shining Star (Best Church) - Second Baptist Church
8. Wiseman’s Choice (Best Commercial) - Smiley’s Express
9. Santa’s Favorite Present (Most Original) - Sisters In The Fly
10. Christmas Star (Best Youth Group) - New Waverly ISD Robotics Team
