Christmas is right around the corner with the Huntsville Lions Club 2022 Christmas Parade set for Saturday, Dec. 3.
The annual parade has been a household favorite in the city for decades and commonly draws thousands of spectators. This year, the parade is expected to start around 6:30 p.m.
Parade chairman Liesa Hackett says that the theme of the parade will be “Old-Fashioned Christmas.”
“This is one of the greatest community events in Huntsville,” Hackett said. “It is about serving this community for over 30 years to bring in the most wonderful time of the year.”
This year’s grand marshall will be Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home’s Greg Smith. Dignitaries will also be featured during the parade, including outgoing County Judge Danny Pierce. The Boy Scouts and Army Recruiters will be leading the parade with flags, according to Hackett.
Individuals and groups wanting to participate in the parade will have until Thursday, Dec. 1, to register, with line up on parade day beginning at 4 p.m. on the Sam Houston State University campus.
All parade participating traffic must enter Avenue J off Sam Houston Ave. The entry fee is $40.
All proceeds from the parade will directly benefit local charities and efforts designated by the Huntsville Lions Club.
The Christmas parade will take the traditional parade route down Sam Houston Avenue through Downtown Huntsville. The parade will then turn left at 11th Street and continue to Huntsville H-E-B.
At the conclusion of the parade, Santa will help light the city’s Christmas tree at the Walker County Courthouse. The Lions Club will have the only Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the parade.
“It takes a small army of volunteers to make the parade happen,” Hackett said.
“We are especially grateful for the Huntsville and Sam Houston police departments and the Walker County Sheriff’s department in making the parade happen.”
The Lions Club is also accepting sponsors for the parade. Sponsorship levels are platinum at $750, gold at $500, and silver at $250.
Each levels includes an entry fee, Facebook and website recognition, with gold include name on banner at Radio announcement stand, and silver includes all that and a vehicle sign to feature during the parade.
More information on the Lions Club Christmas Parade can be found online at e-clubhouse.org/sites/huntsvilletx or on Facebook under HuntsvilleTXLions.
