Christmas parade Saturday night features tree lighting

The annual Huntsville Lions Club 2022 Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Grand Marshall for the 2022 “Old-Fashioned Christmas” themed parade will be Greg Smith, a dedicated Lions Club member. The parade is expected to start around 6:30 p.m.
Parade chairman Liesa Hackett says the parade is expecting a large community turnout.
“This year’s parade is being sponsored by several local businesses,” Hackett said. “We will have porta potties along the parade route for families to access.”
Individuals and groups wanting to participate in the parade will have until Thursday, Dec. 1, to register, with line up on parade day beginning at 4 p.m. on the Sam Houston State University campus. All parade participating traffic must enter Avenue J off Sam Houston Ave. The entry fee is $40.
All proceeds from the parade will directly benefit local charities and efforts designated by the Huntsville Lions Club.
The Christmas parade will take the traditional parade route down Sam Houston Avenue through Downtown Huntsville.
“Santa will stop in front of the Courthouse to light the tree,” Hackett said.
“Several sponsors will be broadcasting the parade live from different locations, including the Huntsville Lions Club, KSAM and The Item.”
The parade will then turn left at 11th Street and continue to Huntsville H-E-B.
“It takes a small army of volunteers to make the parade happen,” Hackett said.
“We are especially grateful for the Huntsville and Sam Houston police departments and the Walker County Sheriff’s department in making the parade happen.”
Hackett thanked the sponsors, which include Bright Port-a-Potty, KSAM, Weisner, Steve’s Golf Carts, and Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home.
More information on the Lions Club Christmas Parade can be found on Facebook under HuntsvilleTXLions.
Forms and payment can dropped off at the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce.
If payments are made through PayPal, make sure to email your completed form to lionessliesa@gmail.com.
