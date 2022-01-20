Colt Christian, a lifelong resident of Walker County and local business owner, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Walker County Judge.
A conservative and local businessman with over two decades of business management and leadership experience, Christian manages his family’s cattle ranch and a self-owned property management company, all while growing his own catering business.
“I want to see Walker County and its residents continue to thrive,” Christian said. “As a native of Walker County, I have witnessed its rapid growth and understand the importance of being proactive in our efforts to support the economic development and growth of our community. My goal as County Judge is to help create more opportunities for Walker County residents to obtain jobs and raise their families, while continuing to enjoy the small town values that make Walker County the place we all call home.”
Christian graduated from Huntsville High School and earned a master’s degree in agriculture and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from Sam Houston State University. Christian serves on numerous boards and committees, including his role as president of the Walker County Farm Bureau, USDA Farm Service Agency County Committee representing Walker, Brazos, and Grimes Counties, and the Walker County Fair Association Executive Committee. He has been actively involved in government policy discussions in Austin and Washington D.C., related to landowner water rights, eminent domain reform, securing Texas borders and protecting agriculture’s current tax treatments.
He said his involvement with the USDA Farm Service Agency has given him first-hand experience with multi-million dollar budgets, the allocation of federal disaster assistance funds, along with the fair and equitable administration of FSA farm program funds in Walker County.
“I am fiscally conservative and I plan to put ideas into action that will limit government spending, while allowing the county to build its tax base by attracting new businesses and residents with minimum government involvement,” he said. “I know what it takes to run a successful and economically sound operation to maximize efficiency and save taxpayers money.”
Active in the community, Christian is a lifetime member of the SHSU Alumni Association, SHSU Ag Alumni Association and Walker County Fair Association. He has volunteered his time with many local organizations, such as the Huntsville Junior Service League, Walker County Farm Bureau, CASA, Walker County 4-H and FFA, New Waverly 4-H and FFA, Walker County Warrior Banquet, Huntsville Police Department, Walker County Special Olympics, Huntsville ISD, New Waverly ISD, Walker County AgriLife Extension Service, Walker County First Responders, Huntsville Memorial Hospital, Walker County Fair and Sam Houston State University. Christian is also actively involved in his church, Northside Baptist.
“As a seventh-generation rancher in Walker County, my commitment and service to this community started at a young age. I look forward to earning the opportunity to continue my service to the county I know and love,” Christian said.
For more information about the campaign, visit https://votecoltwalkercojudge.com or follow Colt Christian for Walker Co Judge on Facebook.
