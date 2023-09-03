Think about this. Who over sees your financial future. Guess who? You do. All life is about making choices. Choose to do your very best in making the right choices. Bad choice not brushing your teeth, leads to tooth decay, which causes bad breath and leads to no teeth. Right choice, brush your teeth three times a day, floss, and the result is a beautiful smile. Use good old everyday common sense. An example of common sense is that you have your convertible top on your car closed during a rainstorm. You wouldn’t drive, with the top down while it is raining, that would be stupid. The definition of stupid is having or showing a great lack of intelligence, i.e., common sense.
Take charge, you’re the President of you. You only pass through life once. So, make the right choices to become a better you. There is nothing wrong with getting financial advice and help from a financial advisor. It has been said that the dash on a Tombstone is just a person’s life. It represents the day you were born and the day the Lord calls you home. Your life goes by so fast, one day you are 20 and then you are 65. Take charge of your financial goals. Time is so precious. Time is the most important resource you have. You can always get money back, but you cannot get time back. Use it wisely. Time is not to be wasted. Study articles on Time Management. Time Management is working smarter to enhance your productivity to reach your financial goals. You’re working smarter, some people work 20 hours a week, some work 60 hours a week to reach their financial goals. Push yourself to reach your financial goals. Write down where you want to be at the age of 25, 30, 35. You get the idea, life is a race, keep up with your financial progress.
You should be moving forward not backwards. If you don’t have a written financial plan, how will you know where you are going. A plan is just like a road map (MapQuest showing you how to reach your destination. Enjoy your financial rewards. Broke people have the same forty hours in a work week that rich people have. WOW! I hope this motivates you to manage your time wisely.
Jimmy D. Henry is a former Walker County Commissioner. He is a lifelong businessman with management in retail sales. Henry is a published author of The Key to Understanding Credit. His book is available in print and digital on amazon.com.
