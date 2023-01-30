Karla Christian is on a mission to raise funds for repairs to Josey Scout Lodge. In order to meet the goal she started an annual chili cookoff and tasting event last year with live entertainment and a local vendors market. This year, she expanded the entertainment roster to six local performance acts, added more vendors, and is hosting three separate chili cook offs that will take place on Saturday, Feb 4.
The event is free to attend and a guest tasting kit for the chili cookoff is only $5 for six taste tickets between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. First responders in uniform are invited to taste the chili free of charge.
The cook-off includes three separate competitions, each with their own prizes. One is for members of the International Chili Society (ICS) with entry fees ranging from $20 to $35 for each division and prizes up to $250. The winner of each division will qualify to compete at the World Championship Chili Cookoff in Myrtle Beach this fall.
The public is invited to compete in one of two community divisions for an entry fee of $30. Adults 18 and up can enter any type of chili, and the first place winner will receive $200 plus a one cook-off membership to the ICS and an entry fee to the Yellow Rose of Texas Regional Chili Cookoff at the lodge on Sunday. The youth cookoff is for ages 10 to 17 and must have one adult supervisor present at all times. Winners will receive prizes up to $200. All teams are eligible to win the People’s Choice Award with a $100 prize.
Christian was awarded funds from the Huntsville Arts Commission to expand the entertainment this year and the priority was to keep it local. Live music is featured all day, beginning with original light rock from Gail Ryder at 9 a.m. Jazz from the Swingin Stingers and Michael Dutka’s renditions of alternative hits will follow. Shannon Maisel will inject his bluegrass skills with fiddle and other strings before the Willing Workers grace the stage with their gospel quartet. Audy Armentor & Co. will wrap up the show, beginning the last set at 3 p.m. with some well seasoned rock and roll.
The vendor market will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature a number of area artisans selling home decor, jewelry, freshies, fashion accessories, paintings, greeting cards and treats. Hunziker’s farm will be selling fresh produce and hand made products on the grounds alongside Zero Degree freeze dried candy. Two different vendors will offer engraved gifts and Pack 114 will provide activities and games for kids so the whole family can enjoy the experience.
Christian is still seeking vendors, who can secure a 10X10 space for $30. All proceeds from the event go to repairs for Josey Lodge. Because it is a designated historic landmark, any refurbishments must remain true to the original building. It’s an expensive project that includes the replacement of structural logs and rebuilding of windows. Christian created this event as a major fundraiser to finance the project. Additional donations are tax deductible and can be made online at https://www.joseyscoutlodge.org/support.
For more information about the event or to register online as a vendor or cook off contestant, visit the webpage at https://www.joseyscoutlodge.org//chilly. Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ChillyAtTheLodge.
