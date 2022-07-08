At the side of the road across from a little pond near a white wooden fence, a pinwheel marks the place where the body of 11-year-old A'zyrria Murphy-Jones was discovered on July 2. The Texas Department of Public Safety notified the public on July 7 that the young girl may have been the victim of a hit-and-run accident as she was walking along FM 1696 sometime between that Friday evening and the following Saturday morning.
“Right now we are still in the ongoing investigation stage. We haven't had any leads. We are hoping that the public will reach out and help us with any information they may know,” said Texas Highway Patrol Sergeant Erik Burse.
Although he said witnesses had come forward who had seen her alive in the area before the incident, Burse explained that law enforcement was still working to narrow the timeline. At the time officers arrived on the scene for a requested welfare check, visual evidence indicated that the death had occurred within the previous 24 hours.
“t's very tragic. The driver should have stopped,” Burse said.
A gas station with a convenience store sits at the intersection of 75 and FM 1696, within possible walking distance of the mobile home park, though employees said they did not remember seeing the girl that weekend. The Walker County Sheriff's office retrieved video from Barney's Country Store as part of their search for a vehicle or driver.
Kai Graves was a neighbor of Murphy-Jones and her family at Alsey Mobile Home Park. He said that the children who live there often play outside together near their homes, but don't walk along FM 1696 alone.
“I've never seen any kid walk up and down that road by themselves,” said Graves, who has lived in the community for the past four years.
He described coming home last weekend to see law enforcement everywhere along the short stretch of 1696 between Barney's and his home.
“We were there,” said Walker County Chief Deputy Tim Whitecotton. “We're lending our assistance to the department of public safety in this investigation. We encourage anyone with any information to please reach out to DPS or the sheriff's office even if they don't think it's important. Any information could be helpful.”
Murphy-Jones completed the fifth grade at Huntsville Intermediate School and attended summer school until June 30. School district employees described her as a good student who was quiet and sweet. Shermane Watson drove bus 23 for Huntsville ISD transportation and got to know Murphy-Jones during the past school year.
“I would always see her in the mornings and the afternoons,” Watson said. “She was a smart, bright young lady. She was very tall and I asked her if she was going to play sports. She said she wanted to play basketball. The whole situation is really sad.”
Murphy-Jones was a friend of Watson's niece and the girls were classmates.
“We always pray for our kids to return safe after the summer,” said Watson. “This was really heartbreaking. It's a bad road. I'm praying for the family and I want this baby to get justice.”
“An 11-year-old girl has lost her life. If this was an accident, come forward. It's never too late to do the right thing. Step up and let us know. This girl deserves that. The family deserves that,” said Burse.
Any person with knowledge of this crime is asked to call Walker County/Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494. Callers will remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward of up to $1000 for tips leading to the arrest or grand jury indictment of the person/persons responsible for this crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.