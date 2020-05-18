It's been more than two weeks since Gov. Greg Abbott allowed Texas retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, museums and libraries to open at 25% capacity.
On Monday, his plan to reopen Texas was jolted forward.
“Today, tomorrow and every day going forward is one day closer to medical discoveries that will help treat and protect people from getting COVID-19. Until that day comes our focus is to keep you safe, while also restoring your ability to get back to work,” Abbott said.
Abbott then announced his next wave of reopenings designed to restart the Texas economy during the coronavirus pandemic, saying child care facilities can reopen immediately, bars can open Friday at limited capacity and sporting events can return without fans at the end of the month.
Abbott also said that he would permit restaurants to operate at 50% capacity starting Friday, up from 25% that’s allowed now.
—
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
