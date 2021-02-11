Be prepared to bundle up this weekend in Huntsville.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Houston and Galveston is currently predicting that temperatures in Walker County will drop well below freezing beginning Saturday night, which could impact outdoor pipes, plants and pets.
Combined with breezy conditions, wind chills below 20 degrees are expected by Monday evening. Scattered showers are also expected to continue until Friday morning, with a slight chance for snow on Monday.
“Rain chances will be decreasing Friday morning through the afternoon as the cold front pushes well into the Gulf. Strong high pressure building down from the plains will help to usher in a very arctic air mass into the region at this time with frigid conditions expected to persist through the weekend and and at least through the first half of next week,” wrote NWS in their Monday evening briefing.
“The other part of the story for the long term portion of the forecast will be the increasing likelihood of wintry precipitation mixed into all of this with lower chances on Saturday and perhaps higher chances Sunday night into Monday.”
People should limit outdoor activities during the cold weather.
Motorists should also make sure their vehicles are mechanically sound before traveling and people should have blankets, a candle, water and food in their vehicles if they get stranded and are waiting for assistance.
