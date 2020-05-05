image1.png

Storms could return to Walker County this afternoon.

The National Weather Service out of Houston/ Galveston says that a thin line of showers and thunderstorms will move across the region from north to south through the day. The storms are expected to hit Walker County between 1-3 p.m.

While the majority of the storms that form will not be severe, there is a chance of some isolated strong to severe thunderstorms developing,

“Atmospheric thermodynamics will be ample enough to produce an isolated thunderstorm or two when the weak forcing of this front moves into a heated and fairly moist (near 1.8 inch pwat) downstream early to mid afternoon southeastern Texas air mass,” NWS said.

