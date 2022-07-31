Huntsville and Walker County Chamber of Commerce and Conroe and Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce officials recently met with United States Rep. Kevin Brady (R TX-8 Huntsville) about issues affecting local small business communities. The group spoke about Brady’s work and recent challenges small businesses have faced in regards to new legislation.
This legislation requires business websites to apply with regulations in support of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Small business leaders requested ample time to learn and implement these guidelines along with continued access to COVID-19 relief funds so that these businesses were not unnecessarily hampered.
“Economic development in our region does not start or stop at a city or county line, we are fortunate to have leaders from Huntsville, Walker County and Lake Conroe communities advocating together for the business community,” said Ray Hernandez, CEO and President of the Huntsville and Walker County Chamber of Commerce.
