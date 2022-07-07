For the first time since 2006, the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce received statewide recognition, winning third place for Division III in the print category at the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Conference. This award for their business directory coincided with the third anniversary of Ray Hernandez serving as CEO of the Huntsville chamber.
The chamber serves all of Walker County and includes New Waverly, Riverside, and Dodge. When Hernandez was hired three years ago, he did not join any external organizations or committees for the first full year because he “only wanted to join when he could give what was required and expected”. He was also part of the chamber’s Huntsville Leadership Initiative Class # 40, which was the largest group in the orgnization’s history.
“We honor the work and values of the past and keep them close at hand as we navigate the future. Our purpose is to guide, educate, and enrich the community,” said Hernandez. A major achievement for Hernandez was the creation of the Chamber’s Champion Council. This council consists of representatives from the chamber, TDCJ, the city and county offices, SHSU, HISD, and the hospital.
According to Hernandez, “They meet for an hour every other month to share their heartaches and accomplishments and talk about how we can help each other. There are no minutes taken, no proxies allowed and no set agenda”. This allows an organic way for leaders from these organizations to brainstorm and problem solve over issues that effect all of Walker County.
“We are looking to engage with all parts of the community. My goal is to create the best professional business advocacy organization possible,” said Hernandez. The council finds creative solutions and provides professional support in ways that individual entities cannot always achieve internally.
Another marker of success for Hernandez was the chamber’s public endorsement to support the the passing of two major bonds for HISD schools expansion. It was the first time in 23 years that Huntsville citizens voted to pass such a bond. He felt it was very important to support the bond in order for local businesses to have an educated workforce.
“Huntsville is beautiful, unique, and growing. My family and I love it here,” said Hernandez. He is a veteran who has travelled across the U.S. and very much appreciates Huntsville as a community.
Hernandez is a graduate of Southwest Texas State and the Huntsville chamber is his fourth to lead. The first was the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in his hometown of San Marcos. The second was in Kyle, and the third was in Lewisville, where he led the ninth largest chamber in the Dallas Ft. Worth area.
The Huntsville Chamber of Commerce is located at 1327 11th Street. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information about joining the chamber, visit their website at https://www.chamber.huntsville.tx.us/ or call the office at (936) 295-8113.
