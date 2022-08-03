Local professionals looking for an opportunity to network with like minded individuals are invited to attend the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce in their BASH 5:15. This event is sponsored by the Heritage Oak Funeral Home and will take place at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 1080 I-45 South.
This event is meant to provide networking opportunities within the local business community. In support of that mission, attendees are welcome to bring their business cards and share their business ideas and opinions. Beverages and hors d’oeuvres will be available for guests to enjoy while they socialize over their common interests. Prizes will be offered in addition, including multiple door prizes and a $50 cash-pot give away for a lucky attending member.
“This is a free opportunity to gather the business community, and the Walker County community at large, to build relationships among themselves and with the featured business,Heritage Oak Funeral Home.” said Ray Hernandez, the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce CEO and President.
