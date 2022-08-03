The Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Small Business Breakfast to encourage local business leaders and professionals to engage with community leaders. The breakfast will be Thursday, Aug. 11 at Farmhouse Cafe and will be catered by Frank’s Taco Station. Initial costs should be expected for attendees, including a $10 charge for chamber members and a $15 for potential members. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. with a program shortly following at 8 a.m.
This Small Business Breakfast is primarily to build business relationships in a casual informative setting. Attendees are welcome to share their own infomercial and bring informative flyers and literature for visiting members. Donor prizes can be brought and will be announced from a microphone during the breakfast.
Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce CEO and President, Ray Hernandez said, “We’re honored to host them on a monthly basis. It's a great opportunity for entrepreneurs, business owners and other leaders within the community. As we all know people like to do business with individuals they know, like and trust and this event provides that opportunity to build relationships.”
