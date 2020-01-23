The Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of American Glass and Mirror, located at 2612 Montgomery Road in Huntsville.
American Glass and Mirror provides automotive, residential and commercial glass.
The next scheduled ribbon cutting for the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Jan. 31 at Huntsville Classical Academy.
Other planned ribbon cuttings include:
Feb. 4 — Granary Health Foods
Feb. 6 — Sweet Karoline's Floral Shop
