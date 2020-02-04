Huntsville's newest health food store is officially opened.
The Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce, along with city and county leaders, held a ribbon cutting for Granary Health Foods Tuesday for its newest location of Hwy. 30 in Huntsville.
“It’s been great, we’ve had so much positive encouragement and we were swamped … so far everybody’s been so happy, a lot of customers have been like, ‘I get this stuff online or Amazon and now I can buy it here locally,’ … they’re really happy about that, and we’re glad to serve,” Granary regional manager Wynn Worthen said.
Granary’s Huntsville location offers 3,000 to 4,000 products in the small space with an emphasis on providing affordable vegan, gluten free, Keto and paleo options in addition to their wide array of supplements.
Granary Health Foods is located at 3012 Hwy. 30 in Huntsville and is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
